Mt Vernon Trail Mt Vernon Trail, United States

Riding the Mt. Vernon Trail Alexandria has an extensive trail system that connects George Washington’s Mt. Vernon home with D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and beyond. An extremely popular activity with locals and visitors is to grab a bike and ride on the Mt. Vernon Trail. This relatively flat trail can be picked up in Old Town with two options: a 12-mile ride south to the Mt. Vernon Estate (it’s a bit hilly) or a ride north past National Airport (and right under the jumbo jets landing there) and along the Potomac River, with a great view of the Capitol, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, and Lincoln Memorial.



Bikes can be rented from Bike-n-Roll in Old Town, right off the bike path. Bikes are $35 for the day, but for only $5 you can ride one way between shops. If you’re in decent shape, a ride from the shop in Alexandria to the shop in D.C. at Union Station would be a great way to see the sites!

