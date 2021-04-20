Mt Vernon Mt Vernon, VA, USA

Mount Vernon Frequently visited by many tourists to the D.C. area, I wanted to come here as an adult. Having grown up in D.C., you often take for granted the historical sites that are only a short drive away. Now that I live in Florida, and with a more mature perspective on a number of things, I wanted to come back to ol' George Washington's house with some appreciation for historical preservation. The grounds allow you to work off some calories and I think I will go again for Christmas for that reason alone.