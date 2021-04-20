Where are you going?
Mt Vernon

Mt Vernon, VA, USA
Website
Mount Vernon

Frequently visited by many tourists to the D.C. area, I wanted to come here as an adult. Having grown up in D.C., you often take for granted the historical sites that are only a short drive away. Now that I live in Florida, and with a more mature perspective on a number of things, I wanted to come back to ol' George Washington's house with some appreciation for historical preservation. The grounds allow you to work off some calories and I think I will go again for Christmas for that reason alone.
By christina p

Madison Riehle
almost 7 years ago

Mount Vernon

christina p
almost 7 years ago

Gingerbread House at Mount Vernon

One of the main reasons why I went to Mount Vernon on Christmas Day (aside from it being one of few places open) was because I wanted to see this gingerbread house. In addition to the talent of the White House's own chef, there were other houses done by a local elementary school that were just wonderful.

