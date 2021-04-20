Mt. Tantalus
Tantalus, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
Tantalizing Views from Mt. TantalusA few minutes drive takes you to a place that feels worlds away from Waikiki and Honolulu, the scenic drive surrounded with draped greenery has frequent pullout views of Diamond Head and downtown Honolulu along with stunning ocean views.
To start the drive go to Punchbowl Memorial Cemetery and follow Tantalus Drive as it makes its steep and windy climb uphill. The drive is a ten mile loop that takes you through a series of blind corners and hair-raising turns but the end result offers you some of the most breathtaking ocean backdrops you can imagine.
There are frequent trailheads throughout the drive that offer a variety of trail hikes from one hour to a full day. Note: Keep in mind that hog hunting takes place at times so keep a lookout for signage asking you to wear bright clothes.
So pack a lunch and plenty of water and make it a day to remember.