Mt Shuksan
Mt Shuksan, Washington 98244, USA
Mt. Shuksan: mistaken identityIn the South of France and in South America, I've come across images of this Pacific NW peak being used as a stand-in for Switzerland.
Buying breakfast food in a Peruvian supermarket, I saw a box of "Swiss Muesli" graced with the image of Mt. Shuksan. One summer while visiting friends in Provence, I saw this North Cascades scene on a puzzle--pasted and framed--hanging in their guest room; they were convinced it was a scene in the Alps.
Nope--this is in North Cascades Nat'l Park, just south of the Canadian border in Washington State. Glacier-covered Mt. Shuksan is one of the most photographed mountains in the world--but one of the most difficult to get a clear view of, often shrouded in clouds. Two different summers I hiked around here, in an attempt to get the 'classic' moutain-mirrored-in-the-lake shot. Rain and August fog defeated me.
But less-than-perfect can still be perfect. The landscape around Mt. Shuksan (even if it's not in Switzerland) is among the most beautiful on Earth.