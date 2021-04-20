Mt Rinjani Mount Rinjani, Sembalun Lawang, Sembalun, East Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Watch Volcanic Eruptions En Route to Rinjani Taking a 3 day/2 night Rinjani trek at the end of wet season is not the most brilliant idea I’ve ever had, but it is one of my most memorable experiences. After climbing up what felt more like a riverbed than a trekking path, we shed our wet shoes and socks and warm our feet by the fire as our guides prepare Nasi Goreng. The following morning, we awake to clear skies and trek a further two hours to watch the sunrise. Mount Rinjani sits majestically in front of us, the Gili Islands dot the coastline to our right, and Lombok sprawls out to the left. We savor the view and watch Mt. Barujari gurgle and smoke below us.



We begin the hike down to the sulfur springs, and moments later hear a massive blast. Our guide calls out for us to look ahead. As I lift my head, I watch as Barujari erupts, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the sky. I am giddy and in disbelief at what I have just witnessed. Dark clouds roll in, and we spend another afternoon trekking uphill in persistent rain. Not much can dampen our spirits though.



The following morning, we rise early to clear, starlit skies. We begin the Rinjani summit trek in darkness, watching as the lava of Barujari illuminates the dark lake pit below to a fiery red. Black sand seeps into our shoes, and the last steep steps are trying, but we reach Rinjani’s peak. We are standing at the highest point in Lombok, looking down on the dawning of a new day.

