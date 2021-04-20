Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mt Kaukau

Kaukau, Wellington 6035, New Zealand
Website
Climb Up to Mount Kaukau for the Best Views of Wellington Wellington New Zealand

Climb Up to Mount Kaukau for the Best Views of Wellington

If you'd like to go where the locals go to escape the city, head out to Mount Kaukau, the highest point overlooking Wellington.

Roughly an hour up and down, the climb up to Mount Kaukau is worth the jaunt outside the city center to Khandallah Park.

Easily marked trails lead you through trees and woods reminiscent of Jurassic Park, featuring many of New Zealand's native fauna, especially the ferns.

Shaded by the trees, it's only close to the top that you emerge in the sunlight with spectacular views over the harbors, bays, and neighborhoods. Gazing out over the whole of Wellington, you are convinced that all those stairs were worth it.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points