Mt Kaukau
Kaukau, Wellington 6035, New Zealand
Climb Up to Mount Kaukau for the Best Views of WellingtonIf you'd like to go where the locals go to escape the city, head out to Mount Kaukau, the highest point overlooking Wellington.
Roughly an hour up and down, the climb up to Mount Kaukau is worth the jaunt outside the city center to Khandallah Park.
Easily marked trails lead you through trees and woods reminiscent of Jurassic Park, featuring many of New Zealand's native fauna, especially the ferns.
Shaded by the trees, it's only close to the top that you emerge in the sunlight with spectacular views over the harbors, bays, and neighborhoods. Gazing out over the whole of Wellington, you are convinced that all those stairs were worth it.