Mt Finlayson Mount Finlayson, Langford, BC V9B 0A4, Canada

Hike Mount Finlayson You’ll need up to three hours to hike this popular ascent located less than half an hour from downtown Victoria. Starting from a canopy of Cedars and Douglas Firs, push hard to the lookout south of Bear Mountain. Not recommended for children, it’s no easy climb. But some locals do it in less than forty minutes. Your sweat will be worth it when you take in the panoramic view from the top.