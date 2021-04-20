Mt Everest Khumjung 56000, Nepal

Mount Everest with Prayer Flags Going to Mount Everest is an experience that will leave you in awe of how big everything is in the Himalaya. Sleeping at 16,000+ feet is without a doubt a highlight not to be missed when in Tibet. Make sure you are reasonably fit and spend many nights along the way to help acclimatize to the altitude. Bring a hat and gloves, as your fingers will stop working in short order when it's cold.