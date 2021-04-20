Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mt Everest

Khumjung 56000, Nepal
Mount Everest with Prayer Flags Khumjung Nepal
Mount Everest with prayer flag Khumjung Nepal
Mount Everest with Prayer Flags Khumjung Nepal
Mount Everest with prayer flag Khumjung Nepal

Mount Everest with Prayer Flags

Going to Mount Everest is an experience that will leave you in awe of how big everything is in the Himalaya. Sleeping at 16,000+ feet is without a doubt a highlight not to be missed when in Tibet. Make sure you are reasonably fit and spend many nights along the way to help acclimatize to the altitude. Bring a hat and gloves, as your fingers will stop working in short order when it's cold.
By T.s. Robinson

More Recommendations

AFAR Explorer
over 4 years ago

Most memorable trip

We hiked to Everest Base Camp a couple of years ago. You need to train for this kind of trip. Building strength in your legs and butt. Break your shoes in well and be ready to carry a small backpack. Altitude can get to you very easily. Best asset is a good guide. We used 3 Sisters and they were awesome. I wish I were young enough to do it again.
T.s. Robinson
almost 7 years ago

Mount Everest with prayer flag

Mount Everest is amazing in the early morning, you can watch the sun come up as Everest starts to light up you realize just how big it really is.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30