Mt Erebus
Mount Erebus is a unique mountain, sharing Ross Island with two research stations including the United States' McMurdo Station and New Zealand's Scott Base.
Erebus is an active volcano; one of two of a kind on earth. The other is Mount Kenya in Africa. There is always a plume rising from the top of Erebus from the active lava pool that can be seen from the crater's rim.
Seeing mountains from sea level to their peak is always impressive. This photo is taken from the Ross Sea Ice Shelf, looking back on Ross Island.