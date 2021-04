MT Brewery 165-185 Long Road

Taste tour the brewery at Mt Brewery Owned by 21 year old brewmaster, Callum Osborne, Mt Brewery is a modern playground for the beer-lover. Take a tour of the brewery, taste test to find some new favourites and chill out in the spacious dining area with beer, a meal and some cheese from Witches Chase Cheese, just next door on the right side of the hall.