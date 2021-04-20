A Taste of Mexico City
Good Mexican food is hard to come by in Sydney
, which is why I was so excited to visit this colorful bar owned by a couple from Mexico City
. The focus may be on alcohol—the place has one of the largest mezcal collections in Australia—but the food is not to be missed. Start with guacamole served with beetroot chips, and continue with street-style tacos or the mini tostadas topped with tuna, cucumber, and avocado. The most interesting entree is the torta ahogada
(pictured); the braised pork sandwich is drowned in chile sauce and served with a plastic glove, delivered to diners on a silver platter with tongs. It's not every day that you're invited to eat with your hands, but this Mexican joint cares about fun above all.