Xuhui, China, 200085
| +86 21 5404 0200
Mr. Willis has a home-like atmosphere, as casual and intimate as if you were at a dinner party. The menu is a tribute to refined Australian cuisine and is laced with a smart drink menu. Simple, yet elegant, this cozy little bistro makes for a great date night during your stay in Shanghai.

Housed in a three-story complex that holds an upscale pizzeria on the ground floor, Thai + sushi options on the second floor and is crowned by Craig Willis' namesake, Mr. Willis, at the top, this building alone has enough to satiate nearly any appetite.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
