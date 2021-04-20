Mr.Willis
Xuhui, China, 200085
| +86 21 5404 0200
Refined Australian CuisineMr. Willis has a home-like atmosphere, as casual and intimate as if you were at a dinner party. The menu is a tribute to refined Australian cuisine and is laced with a smart drink menu. Simple, yet elegant, this cozy little bistro makes for a great date night during your stay in Shanghai.
Housed in a three-story complex that holds an upscale pizzeria on the ground floor, Thai + sushi options on the second floor and is crowned by Craig Willis' namesake, Mr. Willis, at the top, this building alone has enough to satiate nearly any appetite.