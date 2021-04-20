The Cozy Style Of A Room At Mr. C Beverly Hills

Even though Mr. C Beverly Hills is in the midst of a city that prides itself on perpetual reinvention, its own personality adheres to the classics. White chandeliers and marble floors meet emerald leather couches and glossy wood details in the lobby, where a bar specific to new guests serves complimentary Bellinis upon check in. In the dining room, waiters wear white coats as they serve traditional Italian food and drinks from the famed Cipriani family, whose fourth generation oversees the hotel. But given the property’s affinity for Old World charm, Mr. C is far from out of touch. In fact, a return to such polish – where modern luxury can still mean the aforementioned attention to detail – is a fresh take on hospitality, indeed. Nearly 140 guest rooms and suites comprise the accommodations in the property’s white tower, and each space has a private balcony overlooking L.A.’s stunning hills or downtown skyline. The guest rooms are as stylish as the hotel’s public areas – thanks to features like red leather couches under black-and-white photos and an in-room bar outlined in glossy wood paneling – but they also include high-definition flat screens and pillow-top mattresses. After a swim in the pool or a spa treatment, enjoy a rain shower in a marble bathroom. At night, sink peacefully into the waffle bed linens that were requested by the owners to make the rooms feel more like home. This hotel may be a renewed take on tradition, and a restful sleep is no exception.