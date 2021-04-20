Mr. C Beverly Hills
Mr. C Beverly HillsThink of the Mr. C Beverly Hills as a trip to Italy without the jet lag. Opened in 2011, the 138-room property was the first hotel by the Cipriani family of Italian restaurateurs. Through and through, it’s true to its Old World heritage, from the Original Bellinis (first invented at the family’s Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy) imbibed under handmade Venetian chandeliers to the primo Colnago bicycles (also Italian) available to borrow. The spa uses exclusive Italian skincare line Illumia, and the yacht-inspired pool deck evokes a day along the Riviera. Black-and-white images by famed photojournalist Giuseppe Palmas hang throughout the property. Naturally, the food at the Restaurant at Mr. C plays off the theme, too; give yourself a vacation pass and indulge in the Venetian frittata and berry stuffed French toast at breakfast and the classic beef carpaccio alla Cipriani (featuring “Universal Sauce” invented by Giuseppe Cipriani in the 1940s) or baked taglioni at dinner. Request the intimate green corner booth for optimal people-watching. Pro tip: Before you head back to your room at the end of the day, dial up the Bath Concierge, who will have a custom-drawn bath waiting.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
A pool table where nothing hides
In the lobby of Mr. C's, a new hotel on Pico Blvd in Los Angeles, there is a transparent glass pool table. Built in Australia, the table top is coated with some sort of material that mimics the texture of a regular pool table. As someone who leans on pool tables when I play, I was a bit too skittish to try it out myself.
about 6 years ago
If you went to bed in 1950s Venice and woke up in Mr. C Beverly Hills, the only confusion would be where the canals had gone. The first hotel and West Coast outpost from the Cipriani family—of such legendary establishments as Harry’s Bar in Venice and the original Rainbow Room in New York City—Mr. C is a breezy, wood-paneled mélange of midcentury European glamour. With black-and-white photographs of Italian movie stars on the walls, a classic Cipriani restaurant where Hemingway would have felt right at home, and a luxury-yacht–inspired pool deck that only accentuates the feeling of being on vacation, the hotel seems like a dream transformed into reality. Each airy room—outfitted with all the requisite modern inclusions, naturally—would have fit right in on the set of The Talented Mr. Ripley, and the atmosphere of a decadent private villa extends right down to the library-like lounge, where beautiful people sip vintage cocktails and listen to live jazz and blues on weekend nights.
about 6 years ago
The Cozy Style Of A Room At Mr. C Beverly Hills
Even though Mr. C Beverly Hills is in the midst of a city that prides itself on perpetual reinvention, its own personality adheres to the classics. White chandeliers and marble floors meet emerald leather couches and glossy wood details in the lobby, where a bar specific to new guests serves complimentary Bellinis upon check in. In the dining room, waiters wear white coats as they serve traditional Italian food and drinks from the famed Cipriani family, whose fourth generation oversees the hotel. But given the property’s affinity for Old World charm, Mr. C is far from out of touch. In fact, a return to such polish – where modern luxury can still mean the aforementioned attention to detail – is a fresh take on hospitality, indeed. Nearly 140 guest rooms and suites comprise the accommodations in the property’s white tower, and each space has a private balcony overlooking L.A.’s stunning hills or downtown skyline. The guest rooms are as stylish as the hotel’s public areas – thanks to features like red leather couches under black-and-white photos and an in-room bar outlined in glossy wood paneling – but they also include high-definition flat screens and pillow-top mattresses. After a swim in the pool or a spa treatment, enjoy a rain shower in a marble bathroom. At night, sink peacefully into the waffle bed linens that were requested by the owners to make the rooms feel more like home. This hotel may be a renewed take on tradition, and a restful sleep is no exception.
about 6 years ago
Enjoy A Dreamlike Meal At Mr. C Beverly Hills
Shrouded by the orange canopies of outstretched umbrellas, and secluded from the bright-eyed atmosphere of the city just outside its walls, the poolside tables at Mr. C Beverly Hills are the ideal hideaways through which to observe this hotel. From here, the blue of the pool matches the shade of the sky, and the property’s renowned pink Bellini completes the overall feel of ease. Order a round before getting a closer look at the menu, and a waiter in a white coat will serve the drinks with a basket of flaky breads and rounded scoops of butter. Opened in 2011 by brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani – the fourth generation of a surname responsible for creating the Bellini at Harry’s Bar in Venice – Mr. C Beverly Hills has a dining experience that exudes a dreamlike quality even before the drinks are finished. Hear the sound of grouped palms swaying nearby, or the soft splash of a swimmer retreating from the pool to her private cabana, as the last of the pink concoctions disappear. Then, Old World Italian dishes will fill the wooden table, from the classic beef Carpaccio alla Cipriani made with thinly sliced tenderloin to the lightly baked tagliolini tossed in white sauce and ham. After dessert, leave the poolside view behind for the shade indoors. White linens drape over the tables and red-studded stools line a classic wooden bar. If your room is upstairs, finish the afternoon as it started – with another Bellini.
almost 7 years ago
Vanilla Cream Meringue
This creamy pile of awesomeness could be a meal on its own. Mr. C's in Beverly Hills serves all things delicious at the famous Cipriani's restaurant. The desserts are what won me over, can't even remember what I ate as main after receiving my massive dessert.