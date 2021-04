A Mosaic of Cultures

Named one of the world's best restaurants in 2009 (as well as winning a number of other accolades), Mozaic stands apart from just about every other dining experience in Bali . Mozaic offers four 6-course tasting menus that include wine with every course. This is not for a casual dinner but a total fine dining experience, and the price of a meal reflects that. They do have a lounge menu as well for a more relaxed meal and recently opened Mozaic Beach Club on Jalan Pantai Batu Belig near Seminyak for fine dining with a sunset view.Book well in advance, as it gets full during high season.