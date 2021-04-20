Mozaic
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 975768
Photo courtesy of Mozaic Bali
Thur - Sun 12pm - 2pm
Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm
A Mosaic of CulturesNamed one of the world's best restaurants in 2009 (as well as winning a number of other accolades), Mozaic stands apart from just about every other dining experience in Bali. Mozaic offers four 6-course tasting menus that include wine with every course. This is not for a casual dinner but a total fine dining experience, and the price of a meal reflects that. They do have a lounge menu as well for a more relaxed meal and recently opened Mozaic Beach Club on Jalan Pantai Batu Belig near Seminyak for fine dining with a sunset view.
Book well in advance, as it gets full during high season.