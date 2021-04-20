Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mozaic

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 975768
A Mosaic of Cultures Ubud Indonesia

More info

Thur - Sun 12pm - 2pm
Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm

A Mosaic of Cultures

Named one of the world's best restaurants in 2009 (as well as winning a number of other accolades), Mozaic stands apart from just about every other dining experience in Bali. Mozaic offers four 6-course tasting menus that include wine with every course. This is not for a casual dinner but a total fine dining experience, and the price of a meal reflects that. They do have a lounge menu as well for a more relaxed meal and recently opened Mozaic Beach Club on Jalan Pantai Batu Belig near Seminyak for fine dining with a sunset view.

Book well in advance, as it gets full during high season.

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points