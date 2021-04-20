Moxy Washington, DC Downtown
1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
| +1 202-922-7400
Photo courtesy of Moxy Hotels
Moxy Washington, DC DowntownWhy we love it: A funky hotel that caters to the young, hip, and Instagram-obsessed
The Highlights:
- Instagrammable design around every corner
- Spacious, comfy common areas with plenty of connectivity
- Affordable bunkbed rooms for guests on a budget
The Review:
At D.C.’s Moxy, the fun begins at check-in, which takes place at the bar rather than a stodgy front desk. Along with their room key, guests receive a signature cocktail, setting the tone for a wholly different type of hotel stay. Here, the focus is on meeting new people and having a good time, which is reflected in the property’s cheeky, Instagram-ready design. In the lobby, installations and wall art by local artist Michael Crossett complement concrete floors and exposed columns. A video installation by international artist Rahul Jhad, who won the Moxy’s #BlankCanvas competition, adds color, while games like Jenga and foosball (and a mechanical toy horse that guests are encouraged to ride) bring the fun. A quiet “library zone” does exist, but the lively bar might prove too distracting.
Rooms are small by design—the common areas are where it’s at—but include glass-enclosed bathrooms, plus functional details like motion-sensor lighting and pegs for hanging clothes. For those looking to cut costs and room with a friend, there are even cozy double rooms, complete with twin bunkbeds and adjustable bedside tables. When it comes to dining, options are limited to continental breakfast and grab-and-go items in the on-site convenience store, but some of D.C.’s best restaurants are a short walk away.