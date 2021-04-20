Movich Cartagena de Indias
Best suited for business travelers and couples, the Movich Hotel Cartagena offers a solid range of luxury facilities in a contemporary setting. Natural materials and colors dominate the 32 understated rooms and suites, some with two-person rainfall showers or large jetted tubs with city views through sliding-glass doors. Hanging lanterns cast a warm glow on a patio with charmingly faded brick walls and tropical plants at Alyzia, one of two on-site restaurants, but the most striking area is the two-level rooftop space, which has an infinity pool, a hot tub, and a terrace with views of the yellow dome of the Church of San Pedro Claver.