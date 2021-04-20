Moustiers-Ste-Marie
One of France’s most beautiful villages, the awe-inspiring Moustiers-Ste-Marie—perched between two cliffs with homes built into the hills—serves as the western entrance to the Gorges du Verdon (or Europe’s Grand Canyon). More so than its location, however, the medieval village is famous for its faience (tin-glazed earthenware) and the stunning Notre-Dame de Beauvoir chapel, which, according to legend, sits on top of a private chapel built by Charlemagne in the 9th century. It’s a bit of a climb up to the chapel but it’s worth it for the views over Provence. After your hike, explore the breathtaking waterfalls and charming village life in town.