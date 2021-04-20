Where are you going?
Mouraria

Praça Martim Moniz, 1100-394 572, Portugal
Visiting Multicultural Mouraria 572 Portugal

Mon - Sat 9am - 8pm

Visiting Multicultural Mouraria

This old neighborhood has gentrified considerably. Nowadays everybody wants to come here and see what’s happening. One of Lisbon's more traditional neighborhoods, with old taverns and fado houses, Mouraria also houses establishments that sell Chinese, Indian, and Brazilian products, making this one of Lisbon’s more international communities.

Its location, with back to the river and little sun during the day, once contributed to the underground activities and bohemian life that generated a stigma; this reputation now is disappearing.

At Largo do Intendente, free events such as concerts take place in summer. Also you can find the art of Joana Vasconcelos, one of the most famous contemporary Portuguese artists.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

