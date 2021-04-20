Mountain Travel Sobek
Photo courtesy of Mountain Travel Sobek
Trek Back to 9th Century Indonesia
The islands of Flores and Komodo in Indonesia’s Nusa Tengarra chain feel otherworldly. Just an hour by plane from Bali, the islands also feel like a bit of a time warp—home not to beachfront resorts but to small traditional Indonesian villages and a national park with the world’s greatest marine biodiversity. Part mini-cruise, part guided tour, the new 14-day trip from Mountain Travel Sobek takes you through the highlights.
On Flores, you'll trek to Mt. Kelimutu’s kaleidoscopic volcanic lakes—the color of the water varies from day to day—then spend a night in an ecolodge with views of the craters and the surrounding rice paddies. You'll spend a day visiting with the people in Ngada, then soak sore muscles in the hot springs-like river that flows near the Inerie Volcano. You'll hike to spend the night with the Wae Rebo people, who live in thatched houses woven together with handmade rope. Finally, you'll spend two days aboard a handcarved Indonesian sailboat that winds through Rincca National Park—which includes Komodo Island—and culminates with a hike to see the legendary Komodo Dragons in their natural habitat. Trips from $3,395.
This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.