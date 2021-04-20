Mount Vernon
8405-F Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309, USA
| +1 703-960-6622
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 6pm
Sat 10:30am - 5pm
Visit Grand Mount VernonAn exceptional experience awaits you beyond the doors of this magnificent Colonial, located on a hill on the banks of the Potomac River. Situated on 8,000 beautifully landscaped acres, the home exudes the style and opulence worthy of a true nobleman. The dramatic house, with its long, two-story piazza has 21 rooms including a front parlor, a music room, and a grand two-story large dining room, and a study on the first floor. Several bedrooms occupy the second and third floors. End your visit to the mansion by soaking in the expansive views of the river.
Located on the property are a dozen outbuildings including a blacksmith shop, greenhouse, spinning house, salt house, gardener’s house, kitchen, storehouse, smokehouse, wash house, seed houses, necessaries, coach house, and stables.
For the home brew hobbyist, the estate also boasts a fully functional distillery and for the dedicated amateur baker, a grist mill. The estate is graced with six acres of beautiful gardens that yield a bounty of vegetables and flowers.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience. Be prepared to set aside several hours to tour this exceptional property. Interested parties should contact GWashington@MtVernon.org.