Mount Trashmore Park 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Recovered Land Mt. Trashmore Park, so called because it occupies the same land as a former land fill, is a beautiful example of just what modern, ecologically-minded community projects can accomplish (not to mention a nice place to run around, fly a kite, or go skateboarding). There are two lakes, ample picnic facilities, playgrounds, volleyball courts—the list goes on, and any way you slice it, it's worth a visit.