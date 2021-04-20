Mount Royal Hotel
138 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A7, Canada
| +1 877-862-2623
Photo courtesy of Mount Royal Hotel
Mount Royal HotelWhy we love it: An iconic hotel made new again with a stylish design and laidback approach to luxury
The Highlights:
- Reasonably priced rooms in the center of town
- A hip rooftop with two hot tubs and breathtaking views
- A thoughtful design that showcases past and present
The Review:
For more than 100 years, the Mount Royal hotel has stood in the center of downtown Banff, a charming National Park town in Western Canada ringed by the stunning Canadian Rockies and dozens of bright blue lakes. Until recently, the property was known for its good location and not much else, but after a $45 million renovation by local firm DIALOG, it’s now one of Banff’s best hotels. Unveiled in July 2018, the new design features creative details like corridors hung with historic photographs and one-of-a-kind artwork, including a metalwork sculpture by an Alberta blacksmith that evokes a mounted buffalo head. The 133 rooms include pieces curated by Vancouver-based art consultancy firm Farmboy Fine Arts, as well as headboards upholstered with custom quilts from Toronto’s Moss & Lam.
Elsewhere in the hotel, a cozy library boasts a collection of guidebooks to the surrounding region, while a small museum showcases local artifacts, objects, and videos about exploring the Rockies. Still, the highlight of the property has to be the new rooftop lounge, with its steaming outdoor hot tubs and sweeping mountain views—it’s the perfect spot to unwind at the end of the day. Because the Mount Royal is owned by Pursuit, which also runs various attractions around Banff (like the Banff Gondola and Jasper Skywalk), the friendly staff can easily arrange outings for guests when they’re not relaxing on site. Ask them to set up a hike, a day of skiing, or another outdoor adventure, then head back to the hotel for dinner at barbecue favorite Tony Roma’s and drinks up on the roof.