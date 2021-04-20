Mount John
Mount John, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
Go StargazingThanks to very little light pollution, especially in the remote corners of the South Island, gazing up at a clear night sky in New Zealand will leave you breathless and stunned.
In the Southern Alps in the Mackenzie Basin near Lake Tekapo, the night skies have actually been declared an official International Dark Sky Reserve, the largest in the world.
One of the best places to view the stars there is from Mount John, where you can sign up for star tours. During the day there are stunning views of the mountains and lake, but at night is when things really get exciting.