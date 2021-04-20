Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mount John

Mount John, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
Go Stargazing Tekapo New Zealand

Go Stargazing

Thanks to very little light pollution, especially in the remote corners of the South Island, gazing up at a clear night sky in New Zealand will leave you breathless and stunned.

In the Southern Alps in the Mackenzie Basin near Lake Tekapo, the night skies have actually been declared an official International Dark Sky Reserve, the largest in the world.

One of the best places to view the stars there is from Mount John, where you can sign up for star tours. During the day there are stunning views of the mountains and lake, but at night is when things really get exciting.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points