Mount Everest Base Camp

Everest Trek

Mt.Everest(29,035 ft, 8850m), also known as Mt. Qomolangma, is never short of visitors. Universally-recognized as ‘The Highest Trek in the World’, Mt Everest Trek can be categorized as an expedition at an extreme elevation. Due to its distinct geographical features, Mt. Everest abounds with untamed valleys, highland glaciers, towering mountains, rare wildlife, etc. Accordingly, Mt. Everest is often considered as one of the last paradise that can cater to needs of all adventurous minds.