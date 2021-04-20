Where are you going?
Mount Everest Base Camp

Hiking the 60-mile EBC Trek Khumjung Nepal
I've never been so cold, tired or awed in my life.
By Megan Winslow

LobsangT
over 6 years ago

Everest Trek

Mt.Everest(29,035 ft, 8850m), also known as Mt. Qomolangma, is never short of visitors. Universally-recognized as ‘The Highest Trek in the World’, Mt Everest Trek can be categorized as an expedition at an extreme elevation. Due to its distinct geographical features, Mt. Everest abounds with untamed valleys, highland glaciers, towering mountains, rare wildlife, etc. Accordingly, Mt. Everest is often considered as one of the last paradise that can cater to needs of all adventurous minds.

