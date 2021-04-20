Mount Emei Scenic Area

Eternally Sore Knees and Wild Monkeys Climbing 9 hours up stairs in the scenic Emei Shan are brings you past wild monkey preserves and many temples. One of the holiest mountains in Buddhism and by the time you reach the top dragging yourself on a bamboo walking stick you will come to believe in anything divine to keep you going. Leave early int he morning or risk getting stuck at night climbing towards the summit. At night between the frequent rain and screeching monkey it can seem more like a scene out of Jurassic Park than a hike but it makes a memorable hike in any case.