Mount Currie Coffee Company 4369 Main Street

Where To Find The Best Latte in Whistler Mount Currie Coffee Company is my preferred place to grab a coffee and pastry on morning walks through the Village. They brew Intelligentsia coffee and make awesome lattes as well as other espresso drinks. One of the best parts of the coffee shop is the quiet location; it’s tucked away from the heart of the village, which makes it less busy than other more centrally located coffee shops. All in all, Mount Currie Coffee Company is the coffee shop to visit if you’re yearning for a quick and fresh lunch or quiet place to have a coffee and read the morning paper.