Motorbike Tours Hue 3/25 Hai Ba Trung Street, Vĩnh Ninh, Hue City, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

See the Countryside By Motorbike If you want to get a better feel for local life in Vietnam - then the best way is on a motorbike! Let the wind blow through your hair and get a observe rural Vietnam around the town of Hue. I've actually loved this activity so much I've done it twice 6 years apart!



Lam, the motorbike tour leader, took us on a rural tour around Hue. We each had our own motorbike driver and they took us through the countryside for 4 hours experiencing the simplicity of local rural life. We stopped at small villages and markets, and even a rural farming museum where a beautiful old woman demonstrated how the locals harvest and dry rice, water fields, and what everyday life was like in villages. She sang songs, laughed, and most of all she smiled. She was one of the most entertaining people on our trip.



There's not a lot of 'touring' or explanation going on - but I simply enjoyed sitting back and watching the scenery go by.



More Information: Motorbike tour Hue – He doesn't have a website - but you can contact him direction to organzie your trip. Nguyen Van Lam 0939062892

Cost $17 US includes 4 hrs and lunch

Helmets provided.