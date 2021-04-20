Motor City Brew Tours, LLC
Bikes, Buses, and BrewsFor centuries, a tall glass of beer has served as the foundation for cultural connection (or at least rowdy conversation). Visitors to Detroit will benefit from several opportunities for that kind of connection on a Motor City Brew Tour.
The company offers public and private tours, including guided 5-hour bus tours that visit at least three different breweries. From April to October, guests can hop on a bike to ride through the downtown area as they visit themed historical sites such as breweries, Prohibition-era landmarks or theaters. Each bike tour includes a lunch and two beverages—just make sure you're sturdy before you get back in that seat!