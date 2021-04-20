Valentina
This beachy white-shingled restaurant on Highway 101 in Encinitas is the ultimate spot for a low key date night. Couples can often be found canoodling on the patio hung with lights, and Chef Alex Carballo's well rounded menu, which draws inspiration from Mexico, France and Italy, is filled with shareables dishes. Try charred octopus and potatoes with piquillo pepper and skirt steak and frites
with chimichurri. The affordable wine list has a wide array of wines by the glass from lightly effervescent Vinho Verde to dark and earthy Malbec from Cahors, France. Don't skip dessert. The baked to order espresso chocolate cake is sinfully good.