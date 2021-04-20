Where are you going?
Valentina

810 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
| +1 760-943-6686
Sun - Sat 5pm - 9pm

This beachy white-shingled restaurant on Highway 101 in Encinitas is the ultimate spot for a low key date night. Couples can often be found canoodling on the patio hung with lights, and Chef Alex Carballo's well rounded menu, which draws inspiration from Mexico, France and Italy, is filled with shareables dishes. Try charred octopus and potatoes with piquillo pepper and skirt steak and frites with chimichurri. The affordable wine list has a wide array of wines by the glass from lightly effervescent Vinho Verde to dark and earthy Malbec from Cahors, France. Don't skip dessert. The baked to order espresso chocolate cake is sinfully good.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

