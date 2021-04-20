Mother
Høkerboderne 9-15, 1712 København, Denmark
| +45 22 27 58 98
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am
Wood-fired pizza in Copenhagen's Meatpacking DistrictCopenhagen's Kød Byen district has a fantastic restaurant and nightlife scene. While we couldn't take advantage of the nightlife with the kids we could eat out there. While it might seem crazy to travel all the way to Copenhagen to eat pizza, I assure you it's not. Mother's pizza has a chewy crust with the perfect amount of char. They have a basic Margherita that they kids ate with relish. For the adults, I'd recommend the "Burning Love" -- mozzarella, potatoes, fried onions and smoked pancetta. The have a solid wine list and you can sit outdoors at picnic tables if the weather's nice.
Great Pizza
Located in Copenhagen's small but seemingly trendy meat packing district is this aptly named sourdough pizza place - Mother.
It would be wise to book in advance, the latest sitting we could get on a friday night was 19.30, having reserved 3 weeks before.
The antipasti are wildly overpriced and tiny but the pizzas are well worth the 150 or so DKK. Piles of fresh ingredients are loaded onto each on.
Lively atmosphere and a real treat to watch the chefs working behind the huge wooden centerpiece. Unrushed considering the constant influx of disappointed oppurnunistic diners. A great alternative to a typical Danish feast.
