Wood-fired pizza in Copenhagen's Meatpacking District

Copenhagen's Kød Byen district has a fantastic restaurant and nightlife scene. While we couldn't take advantage of the nightlife with the kids we could eat out there. While it might seem crazy to travel all the way to Copenhagen to eat pizza, I assure you it's not. Mother's pizza has a chewy crust with the perfect amount of char. They have a basic Margherita that they kids ate with relish. For the adults, I'd recommend the "Burning Love" -- mozzarella, potatoes, fried onions and smoked pancetta. The have a solid wine list and you can sit outdoors at picnic tables if the weather's nice.