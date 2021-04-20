Great Pizza

Located in Copenhagen's small but seemingly trendy meat packing district is this aptly named sourdough pizza place - Mother.



It would be wise to book in advance, the latest sitting we could get on a friday night was 19.30, having reserved 3 weeks before.



The antipasti are wildly overpriced and tiny but the pizzas are well worth the 150 or so DKK. Piles of fresh ingredients are loaded onto each on.



Lively atmosphere and a real treat to watch the chefs working behind the huge wooden centerpiece. Unrushed considering the constant influx of disappointed oppurnunistic diners. A great alternative to a typical Danish feast.







