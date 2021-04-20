Mosquito Beach Hotel Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Playa del Carmen Boutique Hotel The boutique Mosquito Beach Hotel is the only luxury hotel in Playa del Carmen located directly on the ocean and walking distance from the Quinta Avenida.



The adult-only resort features 33 chic rooms and suites decked out with Italian décor and furnishings.



Amenities include 24-hr front desk service, concierge service, a swimming pool and access to the private Mosquito Beach Club and Zen Eco Spa at sister property Mosquito Blue.



The trendy open-air Mosquito Beach restaurant dishes up seaside dining with a varied menu highlighting fresh seafood and delectable Mediterranean cuisine.



Just around the corner, Playa's myriad activities, shopping and nightlife assure plenty to do.





