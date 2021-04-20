Where are you going?
Mosque

Nouveau Quartier, Charf-souani, Charf-souani 90060, Morocco
A Mosque Moment

A group of men, actually what seemed to be every man in the city, were taking a moment out of their day to pray at their local cherished mosque. A sound alarmed and all the men stopped what they were doing to head there to pray. We didn't see any women but were later told they had a separate entrance and area to worship. Learning different rituals about other cultures is always an exciting experience when traveling.
By Kelli Starr

Kelli Starr
almost 7 years ago

Worship

Another shot of the local mosque during worship.

