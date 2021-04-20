Moses Mabhida Stadium
44 Isaiah Ntshangase Road
| +27 31 582 8222
Photo by Sarah Kahn
Moses Mabhida StadiumJust 500 steps stand between you and the observation deck at the very top of the arch in Durban’s beautiful Moses Mabhida Stadium, built for the 2010 World Cup. Don’t let the indemnity forms and the fact that you’ll be fitted for a harness intimidate you. Depending on your fitness level and propensity to stop and take pictures, the climb should only take you between 20 and 50 minutes. Once you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with stunning 360-degree views over Durban’s skyline and beach.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Jumping the Tallest Bungee Swing in the World
Located in the coastal city of Durban lies something unexpected; the highest bungee swing in the world. Located on top of Moses Mabhida Stadium sits the Big Rush. Different from a traditional bungee, the swing is just what it sounds like. Heavily harnessed, the jumper walks to the edge of the stadium, which is a terrifying 106 meters high, and then simply walks off the edge. The ensuing fall results in a 220-meter arc under the stadium’s famous arch. And it’s scary as hell. Even though it’s frightening, the Big Rush is a must-do experience for anyone who wants the thrill of a lifetime. Be sure to book in advance though as this is a popular activity for locals and tourists alike.