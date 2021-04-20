Jumping the Tallest Bungee Swing in the World

Located in the coastal city of Durban lies something unexpected; the highest bungee swing in the world. Located on top of Moses Mabhida Stadium sits the Big Rush. Different from a traditional bungee, the swing is just what it sounds like. Heavily harnessed, the jumper walks to the edge of the stadium, which is a terrifying 106 meters high, and then simply walks off the edge. The ensuing fall results in a 220-meter arc under the stadium’s famous arch. And it’s scary as hell. Even though it’s frightening, the Big Rush is a must-do experience for anyone who wants the thrill of a lifetime. Be sure to book in advance though as this is a popular activity for locals and tourists alike.