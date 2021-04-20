Morven Museum & Garden
The Morven Museum & Garden on 55 Stockton Street gives visitors a chance to view a historic landmark and take in an exhibition or two while they’re at it. Enter from the street and pass under the towering elms of the garden before reaching this 18th-century Georgian house, which was built by Declaration of Independence-signee Richard Stockton in the 1750s. The house was named Morven (which means “big mountain” in Gaelic) by Stockton’s wife, Annis Boudinot Stockton, who would later distinguish herself as a poet. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Tours usually given on the hour.