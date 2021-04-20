Morus Rubra
7100 Estremoz, Portugal
Be a cowbell makerCowbells or those small look alike bells that are placed on animals are used to indicate where the animals are.
Did you know that such type of artisanal bells are still produced in Portugal? Well yes, Mr. António Augusto Sim Sim still continues on with his family legacy of bell making which he learned from his dad and grand-father.
He continues nowadays the practice and occupation of bell maker. Come discover the secrets of this art on the brink of extension.
The day starts off at the local cowbell factory in the centre of the historic zone of Estremoz where our artisan practices his art.
From the anvil where our artisan shapes the cowbells, to covering in mud so that they are welded in the oven up to the final product, there is a huge set of secrets to be discovered behind this art.
Mr. António Augusto Sim Sim, heir to the family tradition of animal bell making, is waiting for you to share many and unique stories of a whole life dedicated to this sacred art.
Dolls of Estremoz
Two sisters, Maria Inácia and Perpétua Fonseca, united their strengths to work as artisans and preserving the tradition of the dolls of Estremoz.
The details, techniques, respect for the dolls real dimensions, their colours and simplicity are the value added these artisans bring to their works.
An art which its origin has been lost in time but which deserves to be preserved and shared. We invite you to come and discover the art of doll making of Estremoz.
We start off by molding pieces of clay, feeling their texture and the much needed consistency to transform it into a doll.
You’ll them move onto the finishing stage where you’ll learn the special painting techniques so specific to this art. Intense and vibrant colours that require perfection when applying.
