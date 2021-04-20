Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Morristown Farmers Market

77 Morris Street
Website
Morristown Farmers Market Morristown New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 8:30am - 2pm

Morristown Farmers Market

Ask the chefs at any Morristown restaurant and many will tell you that their ingredients are locally sourced. They aren’t doing it to comply will current “farm to table” trends. They’re doing it because here it makes sense, as it has for hundreds of years. If you’re visiting Morristown sometime between June and November, you can taste the local meats, cheeses and produce for yourself. The Farmers Market is held every Sunday, starting at 8:30, just a block away from the Green.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points