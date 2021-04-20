Morristown Farmers Market
Ask the chefs at any Morristown restaurant and many will tell you that their ingredients are locally sourced. They aren’t doing it to comply will current “farm to table” trends. They’re doing it because here it makes sense, as it has for hundreds of years. If you’re visiting Morristown sometime between June and November, you can taste the local meats, cheeses and produce for yourself. The Farmers Market is held every Sunday, starting at 8:30, just a block away from the Green.