Morristown Armory

430 Western Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
| +1 973-631-6280
Shop for Handcrafts Morristown New Jersey United States

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Shop for Handcrafts

Last-minute holiday shoppers can head to Morristown's annual craft fair and browse the handmade wares of more than 160 artisans and craftspeople. For nearly 25 years, Holiday CraftMorristown has featured one-of-a-kind works, including jewelry, sculptures, photographs, and fashion and design accessories.

In addition to wearable and displayable gifts, there are also edible goodies. Farmers and food producers are on hand to sell maple syrup, herbs, jams and jellies, and homemade pastries.

The fair takes place during the second weekend in December and is a ticketed event that is open to the general public.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
