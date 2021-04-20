Morristown Armory
Shop for HandcraftsLast-minute holiday shoppers can head to Morristown's annual craft fair and browse the handmade wares of more than 160 artisans and craftspeople. For nearly 25 years, Holiday CraftMorristown has featured one-of-a-kind works, including jewelry, sculptures, photographs, and fashion and design accessories.
In addition to wearable and displayable gifts, there are also edible goodies. Farmers and food producers are on hand to sell maple syrup, herbs, jams and jellies, and homemade pastries.
The fair takes place during the second weekend in December and is a ticketed event that is open to the general public.