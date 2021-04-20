Where are you going?
MoRoCo Chocolat [CLOSED]

99 Yorkville Ave
Chocolate Boutique and Lounge?! Toronto Canada

Wanna feel like a god for a day? Take your significant other to THIS place and you will earn said title. As we were wandering the streets of Yorkville, she said it'd be really great if we 'found a cute little chocolate shop.' Suddenly, we came upon MoRoCo Chocolat Boutique and Lounge (insert hero status here.) With a dizzying assortment of macaroons, truffles, chocolates, and other things that no mere mortal could conjure up, this place would give Willy Wonka a moment of pause - and that's just the shop! Once past this area, you enter the 'lounge,' which I can only liken to a cross between a scene out of Alice and Wonderland and Peter Pan, with a dash of The Great Gatsby. Needless to say, all-cravings-chocolate were perfectly satisfied this fine day.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

