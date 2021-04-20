MOROCCO
Merzouga, Morocco
Morocco Desert Camel Trek in Merzougahttp://cameltrekking-excursions.com/
Camel trek Day Tour
This trip begins in evening, we organise the camel ride for the night in desert from Merzouga village. The trek will start right into the desert for 1:30min, We will spend the night in an equipped camp in the middle of the Sahara,this is a great opportunity to take lovely pictures of the sunset and sunrise, when we arrive at the camp we walk to the high dunes to see the sunset ,It will be a magical night when the sky is clear of cover and stars sparkle and shine with intensity. During the first night, there will be a wonderful dinner around a campfire,we will spend the night in nomad tents ,In the morning we will ride the camels backing to Merzouga , you’ll have the breakfest and shower in Our hotel in Merzouga
almost 7 years ago
Merzouga Desert Sahara Night In Desert
Merzouga is a desert town that lies a stone throw away from the impressive Erg Chebbi sand dunes, Morocco’s largest dunes. From here you can organize camel treks into the desert and get a little taste of Bedouin life. The landscape around Merzouga evokes the classic images of the Sahara desert and won’t disappoint. There are plenty of places to stay to suit all budgets.