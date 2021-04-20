MOROCCO Merzouga, Morocco

Morocco Desert Camel Trek in Merzouga http://cameltrekking-excursions.com/



Camel trek Day Tour



This trip begins in evening, we organise the camel ride for the night in desert from Merzouga village. The trek will start right into the desert for 1:30min, We will spend the night in an equipped camp in the middle of the Sahara,this is a great opportunity to take lovely pictures of the sunset and sunrise, when we arrive at the camp we walk to the high dunes to see the sunset ,It will be a magical night when the sky is clear of cover and stars sparkle and shine with intensity. During the first night, there will be a wonderful dinner around a campfire,we will spend the night in nomad tents ,In the morning we will ride the camels backing to Merzouga , you’ll have the breakfest and shower in Our hotel in Merzouga