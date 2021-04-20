Mormon Row, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA.
One of the most exciting facets of life on the road is finding new ways to look at frequently photographed locations. Mormon Row is iconic Americana, right up there with the Statue of Liberty, the Grand Canyon, and the Welcome to Las Vegas
sign, and if you've ever visited Jackson Hole you know just how popular it is at sunrise or sunset. But at 2 o'clock in the morning, the barn belongs to me. I visited the barns four or five times during a week-long trip to Jackson, and shot it in every light condition that you can imagine, but it wasn't until the stars came out that I found a unique angle on this familiar place. I lit the barn with repeated pops from a handheld flash unit, then set down to watch the stars spin - and guard against encroaching bears.