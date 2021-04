Cucina con Amore in Claremont

One of the best fast casual Italian restaurants in Cape Town is Morituri. In Claremont, when the street-facing windows are open on a Friday evening, the noise of a full house of diners spills out onto the street. The warm, casual atmosphere welcomes all ages and the menu has enough variety to keep even the pickiest vegetarian happy. It's a neighborhood favorite and has been operating out of this location for 16 years.