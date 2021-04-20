Morgan's Rock Hacienda & Ecolodge

New Year's Eve at Morgan's Rock

When we visited Nicaragua, we were fortunate to be there over New Year's Eve, and to celebrate the holiday the way the Nicaraguans do.



Late on the 31st, the celebration began with fireworks at the beach. We made our way through total darkness with the help of torches set along both sides of the path. We were given masks to wear and sparklers to wave, and walked along the beach until midnight.



Once midnight had arrived, staff members lit a fire around a stuffed effigy. He represented all that was negative about the old year, and as we watched it burn, we were asked to let go of all the negativity we might carry with us from the previous year, so we could begin the new year on a fresh note.