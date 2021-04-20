Morgan's Rock Hacienda & Ecolodge
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
| +505 2563 9005
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Paradise with a PurposeMorgan’s Rock is ecotourism’s poster child, operating largely “off the grid” within a large reforestation area and nature preserve.
With morning coffee delivered to the casual yet luxurious bungalows built with locally-sourced materials, we were tempted to spend the day napping on our porch’s rope swing daybed, listening to the crashing waves below. Instead, we ventured out through the tropical forest treetops across the resort’s suspension bridge and tried out some of the interesting and educational activities offered, from night hikes in search of nocturnal creatures, to early morning kayaking into the estuary.
My favorite activity was the Farm Tour, where we visited the animals, collected eggs from the hen house, learned how to make tortillas, and then sat down for a hearty farm breakfast.
At siesta time, I recommend heading down to the beach with a cooler full of ice-cold Toña Cerveza and staking out a hammock under one of the beachfront palapas.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
New Year's Eve at Morgan's Rock
When we visited Nicaragua, we were fortunate to be there over New Year's Eve, and to celebrate the holiday the way the Nicaraguans do.
Late on the 31st, the celebration began with fireworks at the beach. We made our way through total darkness with the help of torches set along both sides of the path. We were given masks to wear and sparklers to wave, and walked along the beach until midnight.
Once midnight had arrived, staff members lit a fire around a stuffed effigy. He represented all that was negative about the old year, and as we watched it burn, we were asked to let go of all the negativity we might carry with us from the previous year, so we could begin the new year on a fresh note.
Late on the 31st, the celebration began with fireworks at the beach. We made our way through total darkness with the help of torches set along both sides of the path. We were given masks to wear and sparklers to wave, and walked along the beach until midnight.
Once midnight had arrived, staff members lit a fire around a stuffed effigy. He represented all that was negative about the old year, and as we watched it burn, we were asked to let go of all the negativity we might carry with us from the previous year, so we could begin the new year on a fresh note.