Moreno Hotel
| +54 11 6091-2000
Sleeping inside an Art Deco landmarkA jewel of an Art Deco building that's considered a minor landmark on Buenos Aires' architectural landscape, Moreno Hotel is one of the best value sleeps in the city. You get history here, and style - there are 39 stylish suites, outfitted with modern amenities - plus a sultry lobby lounge and a gorgeous rooftop terrace with views of picturesque church domes and, beyond, the ocean-like Rio de la Plata on the horizon.
Aldo's, a hip vinoteca that's relatively new on the city's dining and drinking scene, is just downstairs. Stepping outside the hotel's doors, you're in the heart of San Telmo, a barrio that's perennially beloved among international travelers looking for a taste of old-world Buenos Aires.