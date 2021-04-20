Where are you going?
Moose (W-02-03) by John Kearney

401 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The Moose is Loose Chicago Illinois United States

The Moose is Loose

From the mind of sculpture John Kearney comes 'Moose.' Created sometime between 2002 and 2003, this massive installation was originally exhibited as part of the Artists & Automobiles 2006 public art display featuring creations crafted from recycled parts of automobiles. Moose now resides as a permanent fixture just across the street from the Wrigley Building down on Michigan avenue. And yes, people have been known to climb on top of it for a photo op - just be quick about it. :)



By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

