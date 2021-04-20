Moonlight Oasis
Follow a rugged county road for two miles past Zion National Park’s western edge to arrive at Moonlight Oasis, a 1,200-acre private ranch and glamping site. The property features just 20 self-catered tents set comfortably apart—either along a ridge or in a grove of juniper trees and shrubs—for camping in style, or at least without the hassle of packing a ton of equipment. Each tent comes with all the essentials—a fire pit, a five-gallon water jug, an air mattress, and flashlights—plus much more, from a grill and a solar shower bag (which is exactly what it sounds like—a bag that uses solar power to heat water for a makeshift shower) to luxe bed linens, pillows galore, cooking pans, plates, and cutlery. More basic tent and gear kits are also available to rent for pitching up elsewhere on the ranch or outside its limits. Be prepared, though—Moonlight Oasis prides itself on being completely off-grid, meaning there’s no electricity, much less Wi-Fi.