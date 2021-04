Craft Beer Tastings at Moondog Growlers

The craft beer industry has taken off in Atlanta within the last few years, particularly establishments selling growlers, or draft beer in to-go jugs. Moondog Growlers opened three area locations within the last two years, in Marietta, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. You can get your growler filled up with beer or purchase a flight of 2-ounce beer samples for only $3.50. See their website to find out what’s on tap this week.