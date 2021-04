Bluegrass Clubs, Japan

The twang of a Dobro or rhythmic picking on a banjo may be the last sounds a traveler expects to hear in Asia. Welcome to the wonderful world of Japanese bluegrass, which astounds roots-music lovers with its dedication to authenticity. To journey to Appalachia via Tokyo , check out one of the regular bluegrass nights at Moon Stomp (Koenji Kita 2-22-6, 81/(0) 3-3310-6996, bighitcompany.com/moonstomp ), a 20-seat club in the low-rise Koenji neighborhood; and Rocky Top (Ginza 7-8-19, Chuo-ku, 81/(0) 3-3571-1955, liverocky.com ), in the posh Ginza district.This story appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.