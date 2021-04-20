Where are you going?
Mooloolaba Beach

Mooloolaba Beach, Queensland, Australia
Chill out in a pristine paradise

I loved island hopping and beach crawling through Europe, but couldn't wait to get home to the beautiful, spacious white sandy beaches back home in Australia which I've taken for granted.

It's a little more 'crowded'* in the patrolled areas between the flags but if all you're after is a sun, sand and lots of space then you'll be in absolute heaven.

The soft beaches on Queensland's Sunshine Coast are pristine, as is the ocean.

* To most Aussies, having other beach-goers within 2 metres is considered a little crowded... We like our space!
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

