Mooloolaba Beach

Chill out in a pristine paradise

I loved island hopping and beach crawling through Europe, but couldn't wait to get home to the beautiful, spacious white sandy beaches back home in Australia which I've taken for granted.It's a little more 'crowded'* in the patrolled areas between the flags but if all you're after is a sun, sand and lots of space then you'll be in absolute heaven.The soft beaches on Queensland's Sunshine Coast are pristine, as is the ocean.* To most Aussies, having other beach-goers within 2 metres is considered a little crowded... We like our space!