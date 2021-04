Moolah Theatre & Lounge 3821 Lindell Boulevard

Unique Theatre, Bar, and Bowling Alley The Moolah is a Movie Theatre like no other. Housed in former Shriner Temple, the single screen theater has nice leather couches on the ground level and a few rows of balcony seating. There isn't a bad seat in the room. Downstairs you'll find a full bar, dining menu, and bowling alley that are all open late. Moolah Theatre & Lounge can be found between downtown and the Central West End—minutes from either Downtown or Clayton.