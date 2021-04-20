Eat Better, Feel Better
If you thought the classic burger, chicken sandwich and shake combo couldn't be improved upon, you were wrong. Moo Cluck Moo opened in Dearborn Heights in 2013 with the simple premise that this classic comfort food can be made better using local, wholesome ingredients (they make no secret of their admirable agenda: their motto is "Eat. Better."). Ice cream is sourced from the nearby Calder's Dairy, bacon is delivered from a co-op of 30 Midwest farmers and even the soda (excuse us, "pop") was bubbled and bottled by Michigan-based Northwoods Soda Company.